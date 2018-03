South Korean actor Jo Min-ki attends an event in Seoul, South Korea, 26 September 2012. According to media reports on 09 March 2018, actor Jo Min-ki was found dead in his home on 09 March. Jo, 52, was facing allegations of sexual misconduct after being accused of harassing at least eight women who were students at a university where he taught classes. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL

A South Korean film and television actor, who in recent weeks has been the subject of several accusations for sexual abuse in the midst of the booming MeToo movement in the Asian country, has been found dead in the building where he lived.

Police reported Saturday that a suicide note signed by the actor Jo Min-ki was found near his body.