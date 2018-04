A funeral service for late actor Choi Eun-hee is underway at a hospital in Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Film personalities, family members and friends on Thursday attended the funeral of Choi Eun-hee, the iconic South Korean actor of the 1960s and 70s, who spent eight years in North Korea after being kidnapped by the regime.

A private Christian funeral was held early morning in a Catholic hospital in Seoul, attended by around a hundred people and the media.