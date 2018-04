A picture made released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows leader Kim Jong-un together with his wife Ri Sol Ju, enjoying the performance 'Spring Comes', given by an art troupe from South Korea, at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr 1, 2018 (issued Apr 2, 2018). EPA-EFE/KCNA

North Korean state media on Monday gave extensive coverage of the previous day's performance by South Korean musicians in Pyongyang, noting that the leader Kim Jong-un was deeply moved by the show.

The cover of the main North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmun showed Kim flanked by South Korean musicians, and featured several photos of the show and the "warm greetings" that the leader himself exchanged with the performers and the South Korean Culture Minister, Do Jong-whan.