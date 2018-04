A picture made released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows leader Kim Jong-un (R), together with his wife Ri Sol Ju, conversing with atteendees and artists after enjoying the performance 'Spring Comes', given by an art troupe from South Korea, at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr 1, 2018 (issued Apr 2, 2018). EPA-EFE/KCNA

A picture made released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows leader Kim Jong-un (C), together with his wife Ri Sol Ju, enjoying the performance 'Spring Comes', given by an art troupe from South Korea, at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr 1, 2018 (issued Apr 2, 2018). EPA-EFE/KCNA

South Korean artists, who staged their first concert in Pyongyang in more than a decade, were overwhelmed by the response from the audience, including the North's leader, pool reporters accompanying the artists said Monday.

A guitarist in Cho Yong-pil's band, Choi Hee-seon, the last South Korean to perform in the country in 2005, said after the performance that she was so overwhelmed that she could not even see the score.