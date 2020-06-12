At a time when flying is being discouraged due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, South Korea is launching an exciting National Aviation Museum to gain an in depth understanding of the industry and have immersive experiences that include emulating an acrobatic pilot or simulating the landing of a Boeing 747.

The brand new venue, located next to Gimpo Airport, one of the two airports serving Seoul, begins its tour with a review of the history of aviation, exhibiting models ranging from Leonardo da Vinci's flying machines to the first motor-operated plane successfully tested by the Wright brothers in 1903. EFE-EPA