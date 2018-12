Workers prepare to tow a KTX bullet train after it derailed in Gangneung, South Korea, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

An operation is under way using cranes to lift and remove cars detached from a KTX bullet train in Gangneung, about 240 km east of Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Carriages of a KTX bullet train sits along railway tracks after they derailed in Gangneung, South Korea, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The South Korean high-speed train service resumed normal operation on Monday after a weekend derailment left 16 people injured.

The first KTX bullet trains scheduled for Monday covered the entire line between Seoul and the northeast coast of the country, state railway operator KORAIL said.