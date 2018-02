A combo photo shows shows former South Korean President Park Geun-hye (L) and her now-jailed confidante Choi Soon-sil arriving at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, May 23, 2017, to stand trial over a string of corruption charges. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP

Choi Soon-sil, a now-jailed close friend of ousted former President Park Geun-hye, is taken to a vehicle at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Choi Soon-sil arrives sentencing in a corruption case linked to ousted former President Park Geun-hye, at a court in Seoul South Korea, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

A court in South Korea Tuesday has sentenced Choi Soon-sil, dubbed the "female Rasputin", to 20 years in prison for her role in the corruption scandal which rocked the country in 2016 and led to the impeachment of president Park Geun-hye.

Choi, 61, a close of friend of the former president, was accused of 18 offences, including abuse of power, coercion and bribery.