South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong arrives at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul South Korea, 12 March 2018. Chung is headed to Beijing for a two-day trip to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping to explain the results of recent talks with North Korea and the United States, which include agreements that could lead to the first-ever North Korea-US summit. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (2-R) talks with his National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong (2-L) and National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon (R) in his office Cheong Wa Dae,Seoul, South Korea 11 March 1 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The South Korean delegates who previously met with the North Korean leader and mediated the talks between the President of the United States and the North Korean leader, will travel to Beijing and Tokyo on Monday to inform the Chinese and Japanese leaders about their diplomatic mission.

Chung Eui-yong, chief of the presidential National Security Office, who led the delegation to the North Korean capital, will embark Monday on a two-day visit to Beijing, where he will meet in the afternoon with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the South Korean presidential office said in a statement.