The South Korean delegates who previously met with the North Korean leader and mediated the talks between the President of the United States and the North Korean leader, will travel to Beijing and Tokyo on Monday to inform the Chinese and Japanese leaders about their diplomatic mission.
Chung Eui-yong, chief of the presidential National Security Office, who led the delegation to the North Korean capital, will embark Monday on a two-day visit to Beijing, where he will meet in the afternoon with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the South Korean presidential office said in a statement.