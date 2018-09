Chung Eui-yong (C), head of the presidential National Security Office, Suh Hoon (2- R), the chief of the South's National Intelligence Service, and other delegators walk to board an aircraft as they leave for Pyongyang at a military airport in Seongnam, south of Seoul, South Korea, Sep. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUNG YEON-JE / POOL

A group of South Korean special envoys traveled on Wednesday to Pyongyang to discuss with members of the North Korean regime about the proposed inter-Korean summit as well as to help unblock the stalled US-North Korea talks on denuclearization.

The five-member delegation, led by Chung Eui-yong, head of the National Security Office, left the Seongnam air base, south of Seoul, to Pyongyang and will return on the same day, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency.