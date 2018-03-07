Three South Korean actresses have accused, in anonymous testimonies to Korean media and in the framework of the growing "#metoo" movement in the Asian country, the renowned director Kim Ki-duk, of alleged rape and sexual harassment, Yonhap News Agency reported Wednesday.
The sexual crimes allegations, brought to light by an MBC TV investigative news show on Tuesday, point to Kim and actor, Cho Jae-hyun, adding to other scandals involving the filmmaker, whose films include "Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter ... And Spring" (2003) and "3-Iron" (2004).