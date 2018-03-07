(FILE) South Korean actor Cho Jae-hyun speaks in a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 8, 2014, to deny allegations he misused some fund as the head of Gyeonggi Arts Center. EPA-EFE/YNA SOUTH KOREA OUT

(FILE) South Korean director Kim Ki-duk poses during a photocall for 'Inkan, Gongkan, Sikan Grigo Inkan - Human, Space, Time and Human' at the 68th annual Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Three South Korean actresses have accused, in anonymous testimonies to Korean media and in the framework of the growing "#metoo" movement in the Asian country, the renowned director Kim Ki-duk, of alleged rape and sexual harassment, Yonhap News Agency reported Wednesday.

The sexual crimes allegations, brought to light by an MBC TV investigative news show on Tuesday, point to Kim and actor, Cho Jae-hyun, adding to other scandals involving the filmmaker, whose films include "Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter ... And Spring" (2003) and "3-Iron" (2004).