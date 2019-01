Yang Sung-tae, former chief justice of the Supreme Court, arrives for an arrest warrant hearing at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/SONG KYUNG-SEOK / POOL

South Korea’s former Supreme Court chief justice was arrested Thursday for allegedly abusing his authority to influence trials in favor of the previous government.

The Seoul Central District Court issued the order, stating 71-year-old Yang Sung-tae presents a risk of destroying evidence.