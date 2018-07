Former President Park Geun-hye is absent during her trial at the Seoul Central District Court, in Seoul, South Korea, Jul 20, 2018, as Judge Sung Chang-ho reads the verdict. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Judge Sung Chang-ho reads the verdict during the trial of former President Park Geun-hye at the Seoul Central District Court, in Seoul, South Korea, Jul 20, 2018, as Judge Sung Chang-ho reads the verdict. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Former South Korean president Park Geun-hye was sentenced to another eight years in prison on Friday for illegally taking state funds from the country's spy agency and interfering in elections.

Park is already serving another sentence resulting from an influence-peddling scandal.