A group of activists stages a rally in Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 23, 2018, to denounce the South Korean government amid reports that two Panama- and Sierra Leone-registered ships, which were involved in the trans-shipment of North Korean coal to South Korea in October 2017, have until recently re-entered South Korean ports multiple times. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun (R) speaks to Rep. Kim Sung-tae, floor leader of the Liberty Korea Party, at the latter's office at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 09, 2018, amid reports of a shipment of North Korean coal docked at a South Korean port. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Three South Korean firms illegally imported coal and iron worth over $5.5 million from North Korea last year, in violation of United Nations-imposed sanctions on Pyongyang for its weapons tests.

The three companies imported goods worth 6.6 billion won ($5.8 million) between April and October 2017, according to Korea Customs Service (KCS) on Friday.