A group of South Koreans who were forced to work for a Japanese steel company during World War II have requested an asset seizure to force the company to compensate them as per a top-court verdict.

The proposal to confiscate assets of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp (NSSM) was recently made on an unspecified date by the lawyers representing four victims and their heirs, according to the local news agency Yonhap.