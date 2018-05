A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows Kim Jong-un (R), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, shaking hands with Mike Pompeo (L), secretary of State of the United States of America, in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 9, 2018 (issued May 10, 2018). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is to meet with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington to prepare for an upcoming summit between South Korea and the US.

The summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump at the White House on May 22 will precede the one between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The details of the latter are yet to be made public.