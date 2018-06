Former Prime Minister Kim Jong-pil gives a congratulatory address during a ceremony in Seoul, 22 September 2015, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the founding of JoongAng media group. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Former Prime Minister Kim Jong-pil speaks during an event in Seoul, South Korea, 14 May 2015, to celebrate the publication of a picture book on himself, 'Unjeong Kim Jong-pil.' Unjeong is Kim's pen name, meaning 'the garden of cloud.' EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Former prime minister of South Korea Kim Jong-pil died Saturday at the age of 92 while being taken to a hospital in Seoul, Yonhap agency reported.

Kim, considered among the most influential politicians in the country in previous decades, served as prime minister on two occasions, between 1971 and 1975, and between 1998 and 2000.