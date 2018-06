Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon (2-R) speaks at a meeting with economy-related ministers at the Government Building in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Jun. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea's industrial production increased 1.1 percent month-on-month in May owing to a strong automobile and telecommunications sectors, according to figures published by Statistics South Korea Friday.

The figure is lower than the 3.1 percent rise recorded in April as compared to March.