A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The KOSDAQ indicator of the South Korean stock market closed Monday with a rise of 1.71 points - 0.8 percent - to stand at 2,071.09 points.

The tech-heavy KOSPI index was up by 0.78 points - 0.29 percent - to stand at 266.33 points.