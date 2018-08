A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The main index of the Korea Exchange recorded a significant drop of 1.50 percent on Monday amid the Turkish crisis, which is rattling financial markets across the world.

The benchmark KOSPI index lost 34.34 points to stand at 2,248.45 units, its lowest level since May 2017.