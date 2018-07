A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, 28 May 2018. The benchmark South Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) plummeted 27.79 points to 2,314.24. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Shares on the Korea Exchange fell sharply on Monday after trade tension between the United States, the European Union and China escalated over comments by the US president.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index or KOSPI closed on Monday, recording a fall of 54.59 points or 2.35 percent, to stand at 2,271.54 points on a day when $5.89 trillion won ($5.26 billion) worth of shares were traded.