Do Jong-whan, South Korean minister of culture, sports and tourism, speaks about his visit to Pyongyang and plans for inter-Korean cultural and sports exchanges during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The South Korean minister for culture recalled on Tuesday the sense of humor and apparent candor of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, whom he met in Pyongyang earlier this month.

Do Jong-whan said at a press conference in Seoul that during their two-hour meeting Kim gave him the impression of being an attentive and frank person with a sense of humor.