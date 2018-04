South and North Korean officials sing along during an inter-Korean concert at the Ryugyong Jong Ju Yong Gymnasium in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Apr. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Koreans watch a joint inter-Korean concert at the 12,000-seat Ryugyong Jong Ju Yong Gymnasium in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Apr. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA/POOL

South Korean singer Seohyun performs during an inter-Korean concert at Ryugyong Jong Ju Yong Gymnasium in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Apr. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean artists hold a press conference at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, on Apr. 4, 2018, as they return home after two concerts in the North Korean capital Pyongyang, the first such events since 2005. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean artists leave Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, on Apr. 4, 2018, as they return home after two concerts in the North Korean capital Pyongyang, the first such events since 2005. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean musicians who performed this week in two concerts in North Korea returned home on Wednesday and decribed the experience as 'moving.'

"Thanks to all the support, we managed to end the two shows safely," Yoon Sang, the delegation's musical director, told reporters at the airport.