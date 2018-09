South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) sees off North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as Kim returns to the North from the Peace House on the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarized Zone in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS / POOL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (R) talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-In (L) at the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarized Zone in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS / POOL

More than 90 South Koreans traveled to North Korea Sunday to prepare for an upcoming summit between the leaders of the two countries.

The group of 93 people - comprising officials, technical staff and journalists - crossed the land border on buses, Yonhap News Agency reported.