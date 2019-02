Works by poet Ko Un are removed from his exclusive exhibit section of the Seoul Metropolitan Library in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A Seoul court on Friday dismissed a defamation suit filed by a revered South Korean poet against a young female poet, who had accused him of sexual harassment.

The Seoul Central District Court ruled that Choi Young-mi's allegations against Ko Un were credible, based on her consistent testimony along with statements of witnesses, and dismissed his claim for a damage of 1 billion won ($886,000).