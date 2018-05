Former Korean Air CEO Cho Hyun-min (3-R) speaks to the media at the Seoul Gangseo Police Station in Seoul, South Korea, May 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL

Former Korean Air CEO Cho Hyun-min (C) speaks to the media at the Seoul Gangseo Police Station in Seoul, South Korea, May 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL

Customs officials take away confiscated material from the home of Cho Yang-ho, chairman of Korean Air, after a raid in Seoul, South Korea, May 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Former Korean Air CEO Cho Hyun-min speaks to the media at the Seoul Gangseo Police Station in Seoul, South Korea, May 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The South Korean police on Friday sought an arrest warrant against the younger daughter of the president of Korean Air Lines for allegedly assaulting an advertising agency official executive last month, Yonhap news agency reported.

Cho Hyun-min, 35, a former senior executive of Korean Air, and daughter of its chief, Cho Yang-ho, allegedly flew into a rage during a meeting in April and threw a glass at an advertising agency official and juice at several other participants.