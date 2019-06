South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks at a press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (not seen) at the presidential palace in Helsinki, Finland, 10 June 2019. EPA/KIMMO BRANDT

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (R) attend a press conference at the presidential palace in Helsinki, Finland, 10 June 2019. EPA/KIMMO BRANDT

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (R) shake hands at a press conference at the presidential palace in Helsinki, Finland, 10 June 2019. EPA/KIMMO BRANDT

South Korea’s president has praised Finland’s “outstanding creativity and technology” on Monday during a state visit.

President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook were on a two-day visit to the Scandanavian country, hosted by Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö and his wife Jenni Haukio.