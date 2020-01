People watch a TV broadcast reporting on South Korean President Moon Jae-In's New Year's address, at the Seoul station, South Korea, 07 January 2020. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean President Moon Jae-In delivers his New Year's address at the presidential palace in Seoul, South Korea, 07 January 2020. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea’s president said Tuesday he favored strengthening inter-Korean cooperation and hoped North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could visit Seoul soon.

Moon Jae-in spoke during the traditional New Year's presidential speech, where he reviewed his government’s work and the challenges ahead. EFE-EPA