Kim Yo-jong (2-L), the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, ahead of a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 10, 018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, Yo-jong, during the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

South Koream President Moon Jae-in (3-R) meets with the North Korean delegation led by Kim Yong-nam (3-L), North Korea's ceremonial head of state and president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, and Kim Yo-Jong (2-L) at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, 10 Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

The South Korean president met with the sister of the North Korean leader on Saturday, as well as other high-level members of the North Korean delegation who attended the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.

The meeting between Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo-jong, which was to be followed by a working lunch, began at 11am local time at the presidential palace in Seoul, according to Yonhap news agency.