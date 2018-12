President Moon Jae-in delivers a congratulatory speech during a ceremony to mark the 55th anniversary of the country's Trade Day at a convention center in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The South Korean president on Friday named 16 new vice ministers, including a new vice minister for finance.

Lee Ho-seung, the current presidential aide, will replace the current vice minister for finance, Koh Hyeong-gwon, once the National Assembly ratifies the nomination, according to a statement by the presidential office.