An undated handout photo made available by the presidential office shows shows Jeong Kyeong-doo, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, whom President Moon Jae-in tapped as his new defense minister in a Cabinet shakeup in South Korea, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROK PRESIDENT'S OFFICE / HANOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (2-L) speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The South Korean President on Thursday named a new defense minister as part of a cabinet reshuffle, and also announced new ministers of education, industry, labor and gender equality.

Moon Jae-in handed the defense portfolio to Jeoung Kyeong-doo, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea, replacing Song Young-moo, who had come under fire for his handling of an intelligence unit.