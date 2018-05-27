South Korea's president on Sunday said that the leader of North Korea had reaffirmed his commitment to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and looked forward to his planned meeting with the president of the United States, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.
President Moon Jae-in said that North Korea's Kim Jong-un had stressed the need for denuclearization and seemed eager for the upcoming summit with Donald Trump, initially scheduled for June 12, to take place, in the latest attempt by the two Korean leaders to keep recent engagement efforts on track.