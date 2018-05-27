South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) listens to a question from a journalist after announcing the outcome of the second inter-Korea meeting during a press conference at his office in Seoul, South Korea, May 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

A handout photo made available by the South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae shows South Korean President Moon Jae-In (L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (R) during their second meeting on the North Korean side of the demilitarized zone in Paju, May 26, 2018 (issued on May 27, 2018). EFE-EPA/CHEONG WA DAE

South Korea's president on Sunday said that the leader of North Korea had reaffirmed his commitment to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and looked forward to his planned meeting with the president of the United States, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

President Moon Jae-in said that North Korea's Kim Jong-un had stressed the need for denuclearization and seemed eager for the upcoming summit with Donald Trump, initially scheduled for June 12, to take place, in the latest attempt by the two Korean leaders to keep recent engagement efforts on track.