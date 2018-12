President Moon Jae-in delivers a speech during a ceremony to mark the 55th anniversary of the country's Trade Day at a convention center in Seoul, South Korea, Dec 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The popularity rating of South Korean President closed 2018 at its worst, amid an economic slowdown in the country and an alleged case of spying on civilians by a former official in the presidential office, a report said on Monday.

Support for Moon Jae-in stood at 45.9 percent, according the survey conducted by Realmeter, the Yonhap news agency reported.