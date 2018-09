President Moon Jae-in speaks in a meeting with his senior secretaries at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul , South Korea, Sep 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The South Korean president's popularity has fallen to a new low following a controversial rise in the minimum wage that has sown discontent among small and medium-sized companies, according to a survey published Monday.

The approval rate for Moon Jae-in is 55.2 percent, 0.8 percentage points lower than a week ago, according to the survey published by South Korean company Realmeter.