South Korean President Moon Jae-in bows during his New Year news conference at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM HONG-JI / POOL

The President of South Korea Wednesday said that the denuclearization of the peninsula remains a basic and indispensable goal of its government after both Koreas held bilateral talks to alleviate tensions at a historic meeting.

The denuclearization of the Korean peninsula is the only way ahead and goal in the movement of the two nations towards peace, Moon Jae-in said in his New Year's speech in Seoul.