South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and his wife Kim Jung-sook (R), attired in traditional Korean dress, attend a ceremony to mark the 100 the anniversary of the 1919 popular movement that protested for independence from Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, in Seoul, South Korea, Mar 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean president Moon Jae-in speaks during a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the March 1st Independence Movement Day in Seoul, South Korea, Mar 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Progress was made at the failed summit in Hanoi between North Korea and the United States, South Korea's president said on Friday.

In an address on the 100th anniversary of the March 1st Movement, which was the earliest public display of Korean resistance against Japanese colonial rule (1910-1945), Moon Jae-in expressed optimism about the summit even though Washington and Pyongyang did not sign a joint declaration.