South Korean president Moon Jae-in speaks at the opening ceremony of the 132nd IOC session at the Art Center in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP

The South Korean president is set to meet with top officials of the North Korean delegation attending the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, including Kim Yo-jong, the sister of the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the presidential office in Seoul announced on Thursday.

Moon Jae-in is planning to hold a meeting and a lunch on Saturday with members of the North Korean delegation, a presidential spokesperson confirmed to EFE.