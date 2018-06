Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (not seen) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Jun 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GREG BAKER / POOL

South Korean President Moon Jae-In speaks during a press conference at the presidential house in Seoul, South Korea, May 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea's president is to pay a state visit to Russia from Jun. 21 to 23 to discuss joint efforts for the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and boost bilateral economic cooperation, the South Korean presidential office said Friday.

During his three-day visit, Moon Jae-in is expected to meet the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, but the South Korean presidential office has not revealed the date of the meeting.