A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump during a summit at Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

South Korean President Moon Jae-in looks on during a welcoming ceremony at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore, Jul. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON

The South Korean president on Tuesday urged another summit between the United States and North Korea, arguing that dialogue between the two sides was required to resolve the denuclearization of North Korea.

Hours after the White House announced that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had sent a letter requesting another summit with President Donald Trump, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said his country would work to mediate and promote dialogue between its neighbor and Washington until their communication became more active.