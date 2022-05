South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (L), poses for a photo with National Intelligence Service chief Kim Kyou-hyun, after presenting Kim with a letter of appointment at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, 27 May 2022. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

National Intelligence Service chief nominee Kim Kyou-hyun takes an oath at the start of his parliamentary confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, 25 May 2022. EFE-EPA/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Friday appointed Kim Kyou-hyun, a former deputy national security adviser and career diplomat, as the new director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Yoon presented Kim with a letter of appointment a day after the National Assembly (parliament) approved him as the new spy chief. EFE