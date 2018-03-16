South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon (C-L), accompanied by the Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas (C-R), participates in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Altar de la Patria, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ORLANDO BARRIA

The prime minister of South Korea, Lee Nak-yeon, who is on an official visit to the Dominican Republic, took part Thursday in a wreath laying ceremony at the Altar de la Patria (Altar of the Homeland) in Santo Domingo, accompanied by Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas.

Vargas greeted the Korean prime minister at the monument honoring the Dominican Republic's founders, where a mixed battalion of the Regiment of the Guard of Honor received the two dignitaries, who were accompanied by diplomats from their respective countries.