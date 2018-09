Former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak enters the Seoul Central District Court to attend a hearing in his trial on corruption charges in Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak (C) is escorted by security personnel as he enters the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, Aug. 10, 2018, to attend a hearing in his trial on corruption charges. (Attention editors: Badge on suit pixelated by source) EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean Former President Lee Myung-bak arrives at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2018, to stand trial on corruption charges. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The Seoul public prosecutor's office on Thursday demanded 20 years' imprisonment for ex-South Korean president Lee Myung-bak for corruption and other charges.

The prosecutors made their petition before a three-judge bench at the Seoul Central District Court during Lee's trial, which has been running since May.