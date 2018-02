Former President Park Geun-hye arrives at court to attend a hearing on the extension of her detention, in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 10, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Tuesday demanded a 30-year prison sentence for former President Park Geun-hye for her role in the Rasputin corruption case, which led to her impeachment and detention almost a year ago.

On Apr. 18, 2017, Park, 66, was formally accused of corruption, bribery, abuse of power and leaking state secrets.