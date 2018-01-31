A group of South Korean skiers raise their fists in a show of solidarity as they pose for a photo at Yangyang Airport on South Korea's east coast in Yangyang County, South Korea, 31 January 2018, before departing for Kalma Airport in North Korea's eastern city of Wonsan en route to the North's Masikryong Ski Resort. EPA-EFE/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

Tourists look at a sun rise next the Olympic rings installation at Gyeongpo beach, near the venues of Gangneung Ice Arena, Oval and Hockey Centre of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, 30 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean skiers wave at Yangyang Airport on South Korea's east coast in Yangyang County, South Korea, 31 January 2018, before departing for Kalma Airport in North Korea's eastern city of Wonsan en route to the North's Masikryong Ski Resort. EPA-EFE/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

A group of South Korean skiers on Wednesday traveled to North Korea to attend a joint training session with North Korean athletes, as part of the agreements reached between the two countries ahead of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games.

The plane with the South Korean 45-member delegation on board took off from the small Yangyang International Airport, in eastern South Korea, and headed to the Kalma military airport in North Korea after the joint training was confirmed by both countries, a spokesperson for the South Korean Unification Ministry told EFE.