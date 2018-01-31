A group of South Korean skiers on Wednesday traveled to North Korea to attend a joint training session with North Korean athletes, as part of the agreements reached between the two countries ahead of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games.
The plane with the South Korean 45-member delegation on board took off from the small Yangyang International Airport, in eastern South Korea, and headed to the Kalma military airport in North Korea after the joint training was confirmed by both countries, a spokesperson for the South Korean Unification Ministry told EFE.