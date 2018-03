North Korean leader Kim Jong-un claps from a balcony during a parade for the 'Day of the Sun' festival on Kim Il-Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr. 15, 2017 (reissued Jul. 4, 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Suh Hoon, the then director-designate of the National Intelligence Service, receives reporters' questions during President Moon Jae-in's first news conference at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on May 10, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Chung Eui-yong, head of the National Security Office, attends a press conference at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A special delegation from South Korea is due to visit North Korea on Monday to promote rapprochement on the Korean peninsula, the North Korean state news agency reported.

"A delegation of special envoy of the south Korean president with Chung Ui Yong, chief of the State Security Office of Chongwadae, as special envoy will soon visit Pyongyang," the Korean Central News Agency said in a brief news report on its website.