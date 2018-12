South Korean taxi drivers march during a rally against the government's taxi transport policies near the National Assembly in Seoul, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A South Korean taxi driver protester walks between parked taxis during a rally against the government's taxi transport policies near the National Assembly in Seoul, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Tens of thousands of taxi drivers in South Korea took to the streets of the capital Seoul and walked off their jobs on Thursday to protest against the planned launch of a commercial ride sharing app that they say will threaten their jobs.

The protesting taxi drivers held a rally in downtown Seoul and gathered for a sit-in in front of the National Assembly, demanding the withdrawal of South Korean IT giant Kakao Corp's carpool service, an efe-epa journalist covering the demonstration reported.