South Korean President Moon Jae-in's national security adviser Chung Eui-yong (R) talks with National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon (L) ahead of a meeting that Moon held with his security ministers at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, Sep. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A group of South Korean special envoys are set to visit North Korea to discuss an upcoming summit between the leaders of the two countries and encourage talks with the United States on the denuclearization of the peninsula, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the five envoys, led-by Chung Eui-yong, Director, National Security Office met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, along with Minister of Unification Cho Myoung-gyon, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa and Song Young-moo, minister of national defense.