Cargo trucks occupy a road at a port in Incheon, South Korea, 07 June 2022, as unionized truckers of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions went on indefinite general strike nationwide earlier in the day, demanding the extension of a basic freight rate system guaranteeing their basic wages. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Unionized truck drivers affiliated with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions chant slogans during a rally on a road in central Seoul, South Korea, 28 May 2022. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Unionized cargo truckers across South Korea began an indefinite general strike on Tuesday to demand an extension of a government freight rate system guaranteeing basic wages in order to cope with rising fuel costs.

A majority of the 25,000 members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity, under the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, were predicted to join the strike that began at midnight, as well as non-unionized truckers, local news agency Yonhap reported.