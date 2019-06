South Korean U-20 World Cup players attend a welcoming ceremony for the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019 team in front of the Seoul City Hall in Seoul, South Korea, Jun. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean soccer fans cheer during a welcoming ceremony for the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019 team in front of the Seoul City Hall in Seoul, South Korea, Jun. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean player Lee Kang-in (L) attends a welcoming ceremony for the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019 team in front of the Seoul City Hall in Seoul, South Korea, Jun. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean U-20 World Cup players toss their head coach Chung Jung-yong (top) into the air during a welcoming ceremony for the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019 team in front of the Seoul City Hall in Seoul, South Korea, Jun. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea’s under-20 male soccer team on Monday was met with a huge hero's welcome home from Poland where it finished runner-up in the World Cup, the country's best ever result in the men's section in any category.

Hundreds of thousands of fans received the players at Incheon International Airport in western Seoul, despite a 3-1 defeat to Ukraine in the finals in Lodz on Saturday.