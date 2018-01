A protester burns a North Korean national flag as a conservative group holds a rally in front of Seoul Station to voice objection to the North's participation in next month's PyeongChang Winter Olympics, in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Demonstrators on Monday burned a photo of the North Korean leader during a rally in Seoul against North Korea's participation in the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang in South Korea.

The rally, at which the North Korean flag was also burned, was led by the far-right Korean Patriots Party in front of Seoul's central train station, Yonhap news agency reported.