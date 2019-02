Former South Korean so-called 'comfort woman' Lee Yong-su (L) 92, sits next the statue (R) symbolizing a wartime sex slave druing the funeral procession for former comfort women Kim Bok-dong in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, Feb.1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean supporters of former 'comfort women' attend the funeral ceremony for Kim Bok-dong, who was victim of Japan's wartime sexual slavery, outside the Japanese embassy in Seoul, Feb.1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A supporter carries a picture of former comfort women Kim Bok-dong, who was victim of Japan's wartime sexual slavery, as he leads a procession toward the Japanese embassy during the funeral ceremony in Seoul, Feb.1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Funeral ceremony held for Kim Bok-dong, a victim of Japan's wartime sexual slavery, in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul, Feb.1, 2019, before burial at a cemetery in Cheonan, 92 km south of Seoul. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Hundreds of people marched on the Seoul streets Friday to bid their last farewell to an iconic Korean activist and victim of Japan's sexual slavery during the World War II.

Kim Bok-dong, who died on Monday at the age of 93 after battling cancer, had campaigned to attract global attention to the suffering that thousands of women like her were subjected to at the hands of Japanese soldiers.